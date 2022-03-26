Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Rises By 258.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 258.6% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,484. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

