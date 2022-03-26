Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Rises By 258.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 258.6% from the February 28th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,484. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Silver Tiger Metals
