Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Expands By 685.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Slam by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

