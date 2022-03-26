Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Rises By 316.1%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 316.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.06 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

United Malt Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.