Short Interest in V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Drops By 100.0%

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
V Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. V Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About V Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Group (VGID)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.