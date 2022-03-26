ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $45.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.33. 147,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.30.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.