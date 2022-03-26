SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,500.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $658,075.76 and approximately $15,500.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,366.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.48 or 0.07040133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00279909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00810542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013278 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00466594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00471380 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,776,832 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars.

