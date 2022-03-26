Signaturefd LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

