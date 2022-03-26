Signaturefd LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

