Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.26. 1,754,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

