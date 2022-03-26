Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,285. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

