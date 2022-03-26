Signaturefd LLC Purchases 181 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $9.49 on Friday, hitting $586.40. 336,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.52 and a 200 day moving average of $653.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

