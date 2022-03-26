Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 786,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,104. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.