Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

UMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,119,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

