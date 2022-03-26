Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $46.36. 4,337,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

