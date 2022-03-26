Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.75. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.