Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $349,206.93 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.