Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,730. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

