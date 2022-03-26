Societe Generale Upgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Gecina stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.71. Gecina has a twelve month low of $116.45 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

