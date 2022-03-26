Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in March

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNRY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 15,054,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

