Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in March

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNRY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 15,054,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
