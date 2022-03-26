Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

