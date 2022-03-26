SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

