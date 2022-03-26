SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.85

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.