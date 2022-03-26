SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 540,092 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $5,950,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 559,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

