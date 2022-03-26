SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.25

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 246854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

