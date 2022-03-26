Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

