Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MicroVision by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,031. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVIS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

