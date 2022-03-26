Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00195840 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00428213 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

