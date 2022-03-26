Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coupang were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coupang by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,845,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,611,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

