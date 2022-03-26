Spire Wealth Management Invests $39,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.
CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
