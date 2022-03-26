Spire Wealth Management Invests $42,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Western Union by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

