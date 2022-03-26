Spire Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA HIBL opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

