Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $299.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

