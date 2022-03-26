Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report ($1.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

