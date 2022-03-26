SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post $305.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.60 million and the lowest is $299.30 million. SPX posted sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 157,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

