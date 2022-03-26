srnArt Gallery Market Cap Hits $160,852.49 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 1% lower against the dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $160,852.49 and $2,537.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

