St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

St Barbara Company Profile (Get Rating)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

