St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
St Barbara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St Barbara (STBMY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.