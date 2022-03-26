Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $29.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00204385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00193141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.48 or 0.07028352 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,802,596 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

