Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 3,523 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.74. 1,803,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,986. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

