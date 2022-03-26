Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,029 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 2,896,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.