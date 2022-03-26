Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $289.02. 2,399,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

