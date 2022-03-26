Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000. SiTime accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.72. 168,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.63.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,292 shares of company stock worth $8,496,214. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.