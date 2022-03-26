Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

