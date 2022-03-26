StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.74. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 869,258 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
