Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.40 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 1,154,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,403. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.