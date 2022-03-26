Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.