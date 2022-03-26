Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.85.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$55.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.32. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.