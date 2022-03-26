Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 998.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $71.18 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

