Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

