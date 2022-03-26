Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 65,739 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 5,259 put options.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE UMC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.