Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 65,739 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 5,259 put options.
UMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.
NYSE UMC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
