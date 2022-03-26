StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.